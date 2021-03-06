 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events 

BASEBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Colorado-Colorado Springs, 11 a.m.

BASKETBALL

College men: Sacramento State at Montana State, 11 a.m.

College men: Warner Pacific at Montana, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 2 p.m.

High school: State A tournament, at Great Falls, Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena

High school: Southern B, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School

High school: Western B, at Eureka

High school boys: Northern B at Cut Bank

High school girls: Northern B, at Wolf Point

High school: Eastern C, at Sidney

HOCKEY

High school: MAHA state tournament at Bozeman

SOFTBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, noon and 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school: State A-B, at Polson

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Williston State, noon

College: Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State Billings vs. Mary at Williston, N.D., 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

State AA: at Kalispell Flathead High School

State A: at Custer County District High School, Miles City

State B-C: at Shelby High School

On TV

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBS — Georgetown at UConn

FOX — Rutgers at Minnesota

ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

11 a.m. 

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

Noon

CBS — Alabama at Georgia

ESPN — Indiana at Purdue

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

FS1 — Arizona St. at Utah

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Providence

1 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Missouri

2 p.m.

CBS — Southern Cal at UCLA

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

ESPN — Illinois at Ohio St.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville

3 p.m.

FOX — Butler at Creighton

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

5 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. St. Mary's (Cal), Quarterfinal

FS1 — Xavier at Marquette

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming

FS1 — Utah St. at Fresno St.

10 p.m. 

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pepperdine, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal

12:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals

1 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

4 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

7 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Third Round

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Florida at Nashville

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver

6 p.m.

Altitude — Anaheim at Colorado

8 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston

On radio and internet

 BASKETBALL

High school: All Billings Central games at the State A tournament, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM)

College men: Warner Pacific at Montana, 2 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)

