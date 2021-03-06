Local events
BASEBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Colorado-Colorado Springs, 11 a.m.
BASKETBALL
College men: Sacramento State at Montana State, 11 a.m.
College men: Warner Pacific at Montana, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 2 p.m.
High school: State A tournament, at Great Falls, Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena
High school: Southern B, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School
High school: Western B, at Eureka
High school boys: Northern B at Cut Bank
High school girls: Northern B, at Wolf Point
High school: Eastern C, at Sidney
HOCKEY
High school: MAHA state tournament at Bozeman
SOFTBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, noon and 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school: State A-B, at Polson
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Williston State, noon
College: Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State Billings vs. Mary at Williston, N.D., 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
State AA: at Kalispell Flathead High School
State A: at Custer County District High School, Miles City
State B-C: at Shelby High School
On TV
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBS — Georgetown at UConn
FOX — Rutgers at Minnesota
ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
Noon
CBS — Alabama at Georgia
ESPN — Indiana at Purdue
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
FS1 — Arizona St. at Utah
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Villanova at Providence
1 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Missouri
2 p.m.
CBS — Southern Cal at UCLA
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
ESPN — Illinois at Ohio St.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville
3 p.m.
FOX — Butler at Creighton
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
5 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. St. Mary's (Cal), Quarterfinal
FS1 — Xavier at Marquette
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Wyoming
FS1 — Utah St. at Fresno St.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pepperdine, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal
12:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinals
1 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. DePaul, Quarterfinal
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
4 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
7 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Third Round
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Florida at Nashville
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver
6 p.m.
Altitude — Anaheim at Colorado
8 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Boston
On radio and internet
BASKETBALL
High school: All Billings Central games at the State A tournament, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM)
College men: Warner Pacific at Montana, 2 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)