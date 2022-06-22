Local Events
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Battle of Omaha Tournament
Legion: Billings Royals at Casper, Wyo., (2), 5 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at Houston
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Oakland
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com