Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Battle of Omaha Tournament

Legion: Billings Royals at Casper, Wyo., (2), 5 p.m.

On TV 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at Houston

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Texas OR Arizona at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Oakland

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

