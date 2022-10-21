 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 7 p.m.

RODEO

NILE PRCA Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Multnomah, 2 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Multnomah, 11 a.m.  

High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Kalispell Glacier at Billings West, 7 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 5 p.m., Fort Missoula

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

BOXING

7:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

5:30 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Miami

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals ---

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and mighty790.com

High school: Whitehall at Columbus, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: Huntley Project at Red Lodge, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Shepherd at Roundup, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

