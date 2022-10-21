Local Events
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 7 p.m.
RODEO
NILE PRCA Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Multnomah, 2 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Multnomah, 11 a.m.
High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Kalispell Glacier at Billings West, 7 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings West at Missoula Hellgate, 5 p.m., Fort Missoula
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
BOXING
7:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Atlantic City, N.J.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Harvard
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple
6 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
5:30 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Miami
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Navi Mumbai, India
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Quarterfinals ---
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 7 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and mighty790.com
High school: Whitehall at Columbus, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Huntley Project at Red Lodge, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Shepherd at Roundup, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com