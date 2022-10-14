 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

CROSS COUNTY

High school: Eastern A Fall Classic, 1 p.m., Sidney

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Corban at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m. 

College women: Corban at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m. 

High school girls: Class A first-round playoffs, Stevensville at Billings Central, Amend Park, 6 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Grand View Tournament, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Bellevue University, noon; vs. Judson College, 6:30 p.m. 

High school: Butte Blocktoberfest

On TV

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Princeton

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at SMU

6 p.m.

CBSSN — UTSA at FIU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Washington

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at NC State

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern California

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B, Fatorda, India

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals

Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (105.5 FM, 910 AM) and espn910.com

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Bridger at Absarokee, KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: Colstrip at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Shepherd at Baker, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

