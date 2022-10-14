Local Events
CROSS COUNTY
High school: Eastern A Fall Classic, 1 p.m., Sidney
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Corban at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m.
College women: Corban at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m.
High school girls: Class A first-round playoffs, Stevensville at Billings Central, Amend Park, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Grand View Tournament, Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Bellevue University, noon; vs. Judson College, 6:30 p.m.
High school: Butte Blocktoberfest
On TV
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Princeton
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Navy at SMU
6 p.m.
CBSSN — UTSA at FIU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Maryland
4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Gonzaga at Washington
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at NC State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern California
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Bozeman Gallatin at Bozeman
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Denver at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Chile, Group B, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals
Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (105.5 FM, 910 AM) and espn910.com
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Bridger at Absarokee, KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: Colstrip at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Shepherd at Baker, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com