 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Kansas City at Cleveland (4 p.m.) or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (4:30 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona or Houston at Oakland, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at San Francisco, 7:45 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

WNBA: Atlanta vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN

WNBA: Dallas vs. Seattle, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Easter Conference finals, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, The Island Games, HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, 10:30 a.m., FS2

Canadian Premier League: The Island Games, Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, 5:45 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPN

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News