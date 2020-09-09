Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Kansas City at Cleveland (4 p.m.) or N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (4:30 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona or Houston at Oakland, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Seattle at San Francisco, 7:45 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Atlanta vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Dallas vs. Seattle, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Easter Conference finals, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, The Island Games, HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Canadian Premier League: The Island Games, Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, 5:45 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., ESPN
