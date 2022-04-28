Local events
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central at Elks Invitational, 8 a.m., Glendive
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 3 p.m.
High school: Elks Invitational, 10 a.m., Glendive
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Arlington, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Philadelphia
11 a.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 6
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 6
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 6
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ABC, ESPN and NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Minnesota
7 p.m.
Altitude — Nashville at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United