Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 3 p.m. 

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central at Elks Invitational, 8 a.m., Glendive

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 3 p.m.

High school: Elks Invitational, 10 a.m., Glendive

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, First Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Arlington, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Philadelphia 

11 a.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Tampa Bay

5 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta 

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 6

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 6

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 6

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ABC, ESPN and NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Round 1, Las Vegas

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Minnesota

7 p.m.

Altitude — Nashville at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

 

