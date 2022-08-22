 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

GOLF

High school: Billings Invitational (Day 1), 11 a.m., Yegen

On TV

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 21, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 22, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 23, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 24, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Miami at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Atlanta at NY Jets

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds

 

 

 

 

