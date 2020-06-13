Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Kalispell at Billings Royals (2), noon, Pirtz Field
Laurel Dodgers at Glasgow Reds (2), 1 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Flat Track, Billings Motorcycle Club, 7 p.m. practice, 8 p.m. race
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, 3:30 a.m., FS1
AFL: North Melbourne at Greater Western Sydney, 9 p.m., FS1
AFL: Western at St. Kilda, 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS1
AUTO RACING
24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Start of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, 6:30 a.m., ESPN2
24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Midpoint of 2020 race, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, 1 p.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Hooters 250, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla., 1:30 p.m., FOX
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla., 5:30 p.m., FS1
24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Conclusion of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, 1 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
BASEBALL
KBO: Kia at SK, 1:55 a.m., ESPN
KBO: KT at Samsung, 1:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN
BOWLING
PBA: Summer Clash, Jupiter, Fla., 4 p.m., FOX
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala., 6 a.m., ESPN2
Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala., 10 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Event: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo (Women's Flyweight), Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Super Rugby: Waikato at Otago, 1 a.m., ESPN2
NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, 1:30 a.m., FS1
Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 7:20 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin, 7:20 a.m., FS2
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayern Munich, FS1, 10:20 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!