Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Kalispell at Billings Royals (2), noon, Pirtz Field

Laurel Dodgers at Glasgow Reds (2), 1 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Flat Track, Billings Motorcycle Club, 7 p.m. practice, 8 p.m. race

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, 3:30 a.m., FS1

AFL: North Melbourne at Greater Western Sydney, 9 p.m., FS1

AFL: Western at St. Kilda, 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS1

AUTO RACING

24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Start of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, 6:30 a.m., ESPN2

24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Midpoint of 2020 race, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, 1 p.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Hooters 250, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla., 1:30 p.m., FOX

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla., 5:30 p.m., FS1

24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Conclusion of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, 1 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

BASEBALL

KBO: Kia at SK, 1:55 a.m., ESPN

KBO: KT at Samsung, 1:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN

BOWLING

PBA: Summer Clash, Jupiter, Fla., 4 p.m., FOX

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala., 6 a.m., ESPN2

Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala., 10 a.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night Main Event: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo (Women's Flyweight), Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN

RODEO

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Super Rugby: Waikato at Otago, 1 a.m., ESPN2

NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, 1:30 a.m., FS1

Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER 

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 7:20 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin, 7:20 a.m., FS2

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayern Munich, FS1, 10:20 a.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News