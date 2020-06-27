Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Goldsmith Gallery tournament, at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field
Laurel Dodgers vs. Great Falls Lightning, 10 a.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena
Laurel Dodgers vs. Havre Northstars, 12:30 p.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Archery, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex
MOTORSPORTS
Nitro National Pro Hillclimb, 8:30 a.m., Columbus
Mountain States Midwest Modified Tour, 7:25 p.m., Big Sky Speedway
On TV
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 10:30 a.m., FS1
MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis., noon, FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 1:30 p.m., FOX
The Race All-Star Series, 2 p.m., ESPN2
BOXING
Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City, 9 p.m., ESPN
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 11 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 1 p.m., TGC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 4 p.m., TGC
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1
Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 3 p.m., NBC
Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg, 7:20 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund, 7:20 a.m., FS2
NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 10:30 a.m., CBS
FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal, 10:25 a.m., ESPN
Serie A: Torino at Cagliari, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final, 6 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS
