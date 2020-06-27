Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Goldsmith Gallery tournament, at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field

Laurel Dodgers vs. Great Falls Lightning, 10 a.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena

Laurel Dodgers vs. Havre Northstars, 12:30 p.m., at Cloninger Classic, Helena

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Archery, Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

MOTORSPORTS

Nitro National Pro Hillclimb, 8:30 a.m., Columbus

Mountain States Midwest Modified Tour, 7:25 p.m., Big Sky Speedway

On TV

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 10:30 a.m., FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis., noon, FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., 1:30 p.m., FOX

The Race All-Star Series, 2 p.m., ESPN2

BOXING

Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City, 9 p.m., ESPN

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 11 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 1 p.m., TGC

Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 4 p.m., TGC

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1

Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 3 p.m., NBC

Trackside Live!, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER 

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg, 7:20 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund, 7:20 a.m., FS2

NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 10:30 a.m., CBS

FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal, 10:25 a.m., ESPN

Serie A: Torino at Cagliari, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final, 6 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS

