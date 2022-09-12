 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 1, Missoula PaddleHeads at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park. 

SOCCER

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Rocky Mountain College at Frontier Conference Preview, Helena 

GOLF

College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern Invite, Marias Valley Golf Course, Shelby

On TV 

People are also reading…

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (4:40 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Seattle

ESPN — Denver at Seattle

ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 1, Missoula PaddleHeads at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 3 of 2022 Montana high school football scores

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News