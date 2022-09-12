Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 1, Missoula PaddleHeads at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park.
SOCCER
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Rocky Mountain College at Frontier Conference Preview, Helena
GOLF
College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern Invite, Marias Valley Golf Course, Shelby
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (4:40 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Seattle
ESPN — Denver at Seattle
ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: North Divisional playoff series, Game 1, Missoula PaddleHeads at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com