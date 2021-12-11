Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
College men: Montana State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m.
College women: Utah Valley at Montana State, 2 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
High school boys: Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 1:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, 1:45 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, 1:45 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Havre, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Miles City, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, noon
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, noon
High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, noon
High school girls: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Miles City 4 p.m.
High school: All American NDN Shootout, boys and girls, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school: Class B Tip Off, Lockwood High School
FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Montana State at Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school: Billings Invitational, Montana State Billings, 9:15 a.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.
High school: Scottie Invitational, Glasgow
High school: Powell, Wyo., Invitational
High school girls: Flathead Invitational, 10 a.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta
10 a.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech
FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown
FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okla.
Noon
ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Marquette
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St.
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at Kansas
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.
FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler
2:30 p.m.
SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee
3 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Illinois
NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis
PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah
3:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan
SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston
5:15 p.m.
SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings
6 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier
SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.
2 p.m.
ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.
SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
1 p.m.
CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia
RODEO
6:45 p.m.
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, noon, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, 1:45 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM)
College men: Montana State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com