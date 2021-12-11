 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College men: Montana State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m.

College women: Utah Valley at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings, 7:30 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

High school boys: Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 1:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, 1:45 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, 1:45 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Havre, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Miles City, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, noon

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, noon

High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, noon

High school girls: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Miles City 4 p.m.

High school: All American NDN Shootout, boys and girls, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school: Class B Tip Off, Lockwood High School

FOOTBALL

FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Montana State at Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school: Billings Invitational, Montana State Billings, 9:15 a.m. 

WRESTLING

High school: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.

High school: Scottie Invitational, Glasgow

High school: Powell, Wyo., Invitational

High school girls: Flathead Invitational, 10 a.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta

10 a.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech

FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown

FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okla.

Noon

ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Marquette

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St.

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at Kansas

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.

FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler

2:30 p.m.

SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee

3 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Illinois

NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis

PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan

SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston

5:15 p.m.

SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings

6 p.m.

ACCN — Elon at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier

SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J.

2 p.m.

ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

7:30 p.m. 

SWX — Rocky Mountain at Montana State Billings

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

1 p.m.

CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia

RODEO 

6:45 p.m.

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel, RFDTV

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, noon, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Billings West at Missoula Big Sky, 1:45 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Havre at Billings Central, 3:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM)

College men: Montana State at St. Thomas, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

