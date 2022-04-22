 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local events

BASEBALL

College: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, 2 p.m., Dehler Park (2)

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele

High school: Huntley Project at Lockwood, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central at Hardin Invitational, 8 a.m. 

TRACK AND FIELD

College: MSU Billings and Rocky Mountain College at Trudowski Open, Helena

High school boys: Dahlberg Meet, Butte, Bulldog Memorial Stadium, noon

People are also reading…

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Louisville

6:30

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7:40 p.m.

ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

5:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Minnesota

7 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Edmonton

USFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News