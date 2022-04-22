Local events
BASEBALL
College: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, 2 p.m., Dehler Park (2)
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 4 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele
High school: Huntley Project at Lockwood, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central at Hardin Invitational, 8 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College: MSU Billings and Rocky Mountain College at Trudowski Open, Helena
High school boys: Dahlberg Meet, Butte, Bulldog Memorial Stadium, noon
People are also reading…
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Louisville
6:30
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
7:40 p.m.
ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
5:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Minnesota
7 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at Edmonton
USFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.