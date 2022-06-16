Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Glendive (2), 5 p.m.
RODEO
CNFR: Casper, Wyo.
On TV
CFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
3 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego
5 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN and ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com