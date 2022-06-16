 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Glendive (2), 5 p.m.

RODEO

CNFR: Casper, Wyo. 

On TV

CFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

3 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

5 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees 

8 p.m.

MLBN and ROOT — LA Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

