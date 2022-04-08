Local events
BASEBALL
College: Western Washington at MSU Billings, 1 p.m., Dehler Park (2)
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College Spring Game, 6 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
College: Montana Spring Game, 6 p.m., Hamilton High School
SOFTBALL
College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 1 p.m. (2)
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Central Park
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 4 p.m., Will James
High school: Billings Central, Lockwood at Lewistown Invitational
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2:30 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
8:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
11:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
6 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Penn St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oregon
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
Noon
ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit
2:10 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Detroit
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Utah
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Playoff: Delaware at Motor City, Semifinal
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Tampa Bay
6 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at Winnipeg
RUGBY (MEN'S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, Dallas