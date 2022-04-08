 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local events

BASEBALL

College: Western Washington at MSU Billings, 1 p.m., Dehler Park (2)

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College Spring Game, 6 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

College: Montana Spring Game, 6 p.m., Hamilton High School

SOFTBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 1 p.m. (2)

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Central Park

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 4 p.m., Will James

High school: Billings Central, Lockwood at Lewistown Invitational

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 2:30 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

8:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

11:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

6 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oregon

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

Noon

ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — The State Champions Invitational: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit

2:10 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Detroit

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Utah

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Playoff: Delaware at Motor City, Semifinal

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Winnipeg

RUGBY (MEN'S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, Dallas

