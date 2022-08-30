 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Belgrade Invitational (Day 2), 9 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

On TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Stanford at Florida

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

People are also reading…

Noon

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leeds United

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

SPORTS TALK

MSU Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News