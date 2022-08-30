Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Belgrade Invitational (Day 2), 9 a.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
On TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Stanford at Florida
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
Noon
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leeds United
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
SPORTS TALK
MSU Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com