Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: NY Mets at Atlanta, 5 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBATV

NBA Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., NBATV

NBA Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:45 p.m., ESPN

NBA Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:05 p.m., ESPN

HOCKEY

Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, noon, NBCSN

Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN and NHLN

Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN and NHLN

Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

 

