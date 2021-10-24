 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia

11:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS —  Kansas City at Tennessee

FOX — Washington at Green Bay

2:25 p.m.

CBS — Chicago at Tampa Bay

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Chicago

8 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News