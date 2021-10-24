Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia
11:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped)
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Tennessee
FOX — Washington at Green Bay
2:25 p.m.
CBS — Chicago at Tampa Bay
6:20 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Detroit at Chicago
8 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals