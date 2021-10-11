 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m. 

On TV

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (If Necessary)

5 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Third Round

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Lockwood JV vs. Billings Central JV, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

 

 

