Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m.
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (If Necessary)
5 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Third Round
On Radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Lockwood JV vs. Billings Central JV, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com