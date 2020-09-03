NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinals, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT

FOOTBALL

College: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, first round, 7 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 6, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 10 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 5 p.m., ESPN