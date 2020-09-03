 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

Thursday

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 3 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh 11:30 a.m., or Texas at Houston (noon), MLBN

MLB: Washington at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., MLBN

MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles 5 p.m., or Toronto at Boston (5:30 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Atlanta vs. New York, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinals, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT

FOOTBALL

College: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, first round, 7 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 6, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 10 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 5 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 5 p.m., ESPN2

 

 

