Local events
Thursday
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 3 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh 11:30 a.m., or Texas at Houston (noon), MLBN
MLB: Washington at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: San Diego at Los Angeles 5 p.m., or Toronto at Boston (5:30 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Atlanta vs. New York, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinals, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT
FOOTBALL
College: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, first round, 7 a.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 6, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Spain, League A Group 4, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 10 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 5 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, second round, 5 p.m., ESPN2
