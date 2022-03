Local events

BASEBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, 12 p.m., Dehler Park (2)

SOFTBALL

College: Western Washington at MSU Billings, 1 p.m. (2)

WRESTLING

Montana Open, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 8:45 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. Augusta, Championship

4 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight

6:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State, Sweet Sixteen

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville, Sweet Sixteen

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Michigan, Sweet Sixteen

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Quarterfinal

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Minnesota St., Quarterfinal

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Boston

1 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Vegas

BULL RIDING

Noon

CBS — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

