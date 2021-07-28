Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Legion: State AA Tournament, Great Falls
RODEO
PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo Roundup, Great Falls
PRCA: Central Montana, Lewistown
On TV
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota
2 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress)
TBT BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds
Olympics On TV
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
USA — Women's Beach Volleyball (Pool D): U.S. Vs. Kenya
BMX RACING
7:25 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's (Quarterfinals)
DIVING
6 p.m.
NBC — Men's Diving (Synchronized Springboard Finals)
GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — Men's Golf (Round 1)
GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.
NBC — Men's Gymnastics (Individual All-Around)
ROWING
6 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rowing (Single, Double Sculls Finals)
RUGBY
7 p.m.
USA — Women's Rugby (Group Play)
SWIMMING
6 p.m.
NBC — Men's and Women's Swimming (Finals)
TABLE TENNIS
9 p.m.
USA — Women's Table Tennis (Semifinal)
VOLLEYBALL
7:55 a.m.
USA — Men's Volleyball (Group B): Brazil Vs. Russia
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com