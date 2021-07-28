 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Legion: State AA Tournament, Great Falls

RODEO

PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo Roundup, Great Falls

PRCA: Central Montana, Lewistown

On TV

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota

2 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress)

TBT BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill.

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

Olympics On TV

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

USA — Women's Beach Volleyball (Pool D): U.S. Vs. Kenya

BMX RACING

7:25 p.m.

CNBC — Men's and Women's (Quarterfinals)

DIVING

6 p.m.

NBC — Men's Diving (Synchronized Springboard Finals)

GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — Men's Golf (Round 1)

GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.

NBC — Men's Gymnastics (Individual All-Around)

ROWING

6 p.m.

CNBC — Men's and Women's Rowing (Single, Double Sculls Finals)

RUGBY

7 p.m.

USA — Women's Rugby (Group Play)

SWIMMING

6 p.m.

NBC — Men's and Women's Swimming (Finals)

TABLE TENNIS

9 p.m.

USA — Women's Table Tennis (Semifinal)

VOLLEYBALL

7:55 a.m.

USA — Men's Volleyball (Group B): Brazil Vs. Russia

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

