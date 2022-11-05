 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State College, 5 p.m.

College women: South Dakota Mines at Montana State, 1 p.m. (exhibition)

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State College, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, noon

College: Montana State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

College: Cal Poly at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 6 p.m.

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Dillon at Billings Central, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Laurel at Polson, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, 12:30 p.m. 

College: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 2 p.m. 

High school: Eastern AA at Great Falls CMR

High school: Eastern A at Sidney

High school: Southern B at Manhattan

High school: Northern B at Choteau

High school: Southern C at Lewistown

High school: Western C at Manhattan Christian

High school: Eastern C at Culbertson

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings at GNAC Championships, Ash Creek Preserve, Monmouth, Oregon, 10 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BULL RIDING

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 2, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

CBS — Air Force vs. Army, Arlington, Texas

10 a.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Northwestern

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia

BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Charlotte

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Nebraska

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

FOX — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — Iowa at Purdue

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

Noon

SWX — Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn St. at Indiana

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

CBS — Tennessee at Georgia

CBSSN — New Mexico at Utah St.

ESPN — Oregon at Colorado

ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

2 p.m.

Montana CW — Montana State at Northern Arizona

ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati

SECN — Liberty at Arkansas

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.

ESPN — Alabama at LSU

NFLN — Houston at SMU

FS1 — Texas at Kansas St.

FS2 — BYU at Boise St.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. at Miami

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — James Madison at Louisville

NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

PEACOCK — Clemson at Notre Dame

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

KTVQ — Cal Poly at Montana

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — California at Southern California

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

FS2 — Hawaii at Fresno St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern U. at Florida A&M (Taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

11 a.m.

USA — Breeders' Cup World Championships: Day 2, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup World Championships: The Cup Classic, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at New York

8 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Global Series: Colorado vs. Columbus, Tampere, Finland

5 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Everton

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC, Championship

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

College: Cal Poly at Montana, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Dillon at Billings Central, 1 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Laurel at Polson, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM), fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: 8-Man playoffs, quarterfinals, Fairview at Joliet, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 3)

High school: 6-Man playoffs, quarterfinals, Bridger at Chester-Joplin-Inverness, fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

VOLLEYBALL

High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Southern B tourney, ycnsports.com

