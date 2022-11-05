Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State College, 5 p.m.
College women: South Dakota Mines at Montana State, 1 p.m. (exhibition)
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State College, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, noon
College: Montana State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.
College: Cal Poly at Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, 6 p.m.
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Dillon at Billings Central, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Laurel at Polson, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Seattle Pacific at MSU Billings, 12:30 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Providence, 2 p.m.
High school: Eastern AA at Great Falls CMR
High school: Eastern A at Sidney
High school: Southern B at Manhattan
High school: Northern B at Choteau
High school: Southern C at Lewistown
High school: Western C at Manhattan Christian
High school: Eastern C at Culbertson
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Montana State Billings at GNAC Championships, Ash Creek Preserve, Monmouth, Oregon, 10 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BULL RIDING
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 2, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
CBS — Air Force vs. Army, Arlington, Texas
10 a.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Northwestern
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia
BTN — Maryland at Wisconsin
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Charlotte
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Nebraska
ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa
FOX — Texas Tech at TCU
FS1 — Iowa at Purdue
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
Noon
SWX — Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Indiana
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia
CBSSN — New Mexico at Utah St.
ESPN — Oregon at Colorado
ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis
FS1 — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
2 p.m.
Montana CW — Montana State at Northern Arizona
ESPNU — Navy at Cincinnati
SECN — Liberty at Arkansas
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.
ESPN — Alabama at LSU
NFLN — Houston at SMU
FS1 — Texas at Kansas St.
FS2 — BYU at Boise St.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Miami
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Auburn at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — James Madison at Louisville
NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
PEACOCK — Clemson at Notre Dame
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
KTVQ — Cal Poly at Montana
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — California at Southern California
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
FS2 — Hawaii at Fresno St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern U. at Florida A&M (Taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
11 a.m.
USA — Breeders' Cup World Championships: Day 2, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup World Championships: The Cup Classic, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at New York
8 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Global Series: Colorado vs. Columbus, Tampere, Finland
5 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Everton
2 p.m.
FOX — MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC, Championship
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana State at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
College: Cal Poly at Montana, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Dillon at Billings Central, 1 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM
High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Laurel at Polson, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM), fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: 8-Man playoffs, quarterfinals, Fairview at Joliet, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 3)
High school: 6-Man playoffs, quarterfinals, Bridger at Chester-Joplin-Inverness, fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
VOLLEYBALL
High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Southern B tourney, ycnsports.com