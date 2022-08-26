Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Billings Invitational, noon, Amend Park
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Kalispell Flathead, 7 p.m.
High school: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Livingston at Laurel, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.
RODEO
NRA: Jefferson County Rodeo, Boulder
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Missoula Loyola, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Bigfork, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Whitefish, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Missoula Loyola, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Bigfork, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Whitefish, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Minnesota State Moorhead at MSU Billings, 11 a.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
College: Mary at MSU Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
College: Dickinson State at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., Fortin Center
High school: Eastern A Tip-Off, at Lockwood
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Troy at Georgia
6 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Ohio St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Dallas
RUGBY (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 7 p.m., (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and billingscatholicradio.com or KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com