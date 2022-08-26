 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings Invitational, noon, Amend Park

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Kalispell Flathead, 7 p.m.

High school: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Livingston at Laurel, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.

RODEO

NRA: Jefferson County Rodeo, Boulder

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Missoula Loyola, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Bigfork, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Whitefish, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Missoula Loyola, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Bigfork, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Whitefish, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Minnesota State Moorhead at MSU Billings, 11 a.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College: Mary at MSU Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College: Dickinson State at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., Fortin Center

High school: Eastern A Tip-Off, at Lockwood

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Troy at Georgia

6 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Ohio St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Dallas

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Lockwood at Billings Central, 7 p.m., (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and billingscatholicradio.com or KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

 

