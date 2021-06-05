Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Wolf Point at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Great Falls at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, noon
Legion: Casper, Wyo., at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 7:30 p.m.
Legion: Great Falls at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 2:30 p.m.
Legion: Casper at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game, 7 p.m., at Butte
RODEO
NRA/NWRA: Conrad
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington Ohio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NJCAA Championship: Snow (Utah) vs. Hutchinson (Kan.), Little Rock, Ark.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, Game 7, Oklahoma City
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Florida St., Game 8, Oklahoma City
5 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, First Round
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round
GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
NBCSN — The Epsom Derby: From Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom, England
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.
NBCSN — NYRA: The Belmont Stakes Prep, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
3 p.m.
NBC — NYRA: The Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Boston
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Cincinnati at St. Louis
3 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) or Arizona at Milwaukee
5 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco or Boston at NY Yankees or LA Dodgers at Atlanta
8 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at LA Angels
MLBN — NY Mets at San Diego or Seattle at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 4
5:15 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 4
RUGBY
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NRL: Atlanta at New Orleans
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Generals, Houston
5 p.m.
FS1 — South Division: Blues vs. Jousters, Houston
TENNIS
10 a.m.
NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Washington
1 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Los Angeles
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m. (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com