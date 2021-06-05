 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Wolf Point at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.

Legion: Great Falls at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, noon

Legion: Casper, Wyo.,  at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 7:30 p.m.

Legion: Great Falls at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 2:30 p.m.

Legion: Casper at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game, 7 p.m., at Butte

RODEO

NRA/NWRA: Conrad

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington Ohio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NJCAA Championship: Snow (Utah) vs. Hutchinson (Kan.), Little Rock, Ark.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Georgia, Game 7, Oklahoma City

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Florida St., Game 8, Oklahoma City

5 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, First Round

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round

GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

NBCSN — The Epsom Derby: From Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom, England

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NYRA: The Belmont Stakes Prep, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

3 p.m.

NBC — NYRA: The Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Boston

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Cincinnati at St. Louis

3 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) or Arizona at Milwaukee

5 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco or Boston at NY Yankees or LA Dodgers at Atlanta

8 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at LA Angels

MLBN — NY Mets at San Diego or Seattle at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 4

5:15 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 4

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NRL: Atlanta at New Orleans

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Generals, Houston

5 p.m.

FS1 — South Division: Blues vs. Jousters, Houston

TENNIS

10 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Washington

1 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Los Angeles

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Great Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m. (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News