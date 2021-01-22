 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Nevada at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

College women: Wyoming at Nevada, 7 p.m. 

High school boys: Columbus at Laurel, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m. 

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Columbus, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

High school: Missoula at Billings Bulls, Centennial Ice Arena, 5:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school girls: Billings Senior, Billings West and Billings Skyview at Butte Mixer, noon

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 4 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 4 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 6:30 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 6:30 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: Utah at Arizona, 4 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Ball State at Ohio, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: St. Peter's at Siena, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Michigan at Purdue, 5 p.m., FS1

NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

College women: Washington State at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Fresno State at Boise State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Cleveland State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m., FS1

College women: UCLA at Stanford, 8 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA: Denver at Phoenix, 8:05 p.m., ESPN

College men: San Diego State at Air Force, 9 p.m., FS1

GOLF

LPGA: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Desert Classic, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., NHLN

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

On radio and Internet

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Columbus at Laurel, 7 p.m.,  KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

 High school girls: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

