Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

RODEO

Montana High School Rodeo Association, State finals, at Baker

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Scarlets at Bozeman (2), 5 p.m. 

Miles City Mavs at Laurel Dodgers (2), 5 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA 2K League, 5 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m., FS2

KBO BASEBALL

NC at Hanwha, 3:25 a.m., ESPN

RODEO

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

NRL: South Sydney at Melbourne, 4 a.m., FS1

SOCCER 

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg, 12:20 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

