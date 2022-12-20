Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.
College men: Montana State at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College vs. Benedictine (Ariz.), Phoenix, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Hardin, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Hardin, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 5:30 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest
FS1 — Georgetown at UConn
5 p.m.
BTN — Elon at Indiana
CBSSN — Marquette at Providence
SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami
FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier
PAC-12N — Montana St. at Arizona
7 p.m.
BTN — UIC at Northwestern
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New York
8 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Denver
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com