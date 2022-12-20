 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

College men: Montana State at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College vs. Benedictine (Ariz.), Phoenix, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Hardin, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Hardin, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 5:30 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

5 p.m.

BTN — Elon at Indiana

CBSSN — Marquette at Providence

SECN — Jackson St. at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami

FS1 — Seton Hall at Xavier

PAC-12N — Montana St. at Arizona

7 p.m.

BTN — UIC at Northwestern

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Charlotte, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UC San Diego at San Diego St.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: E. Michigan vs. San Jose St., Boise, Idaho

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

8 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: Santa Cruz vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Winter Showcase: TBD, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winter Showcase: G-League Ignite vs. Motor City, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:55 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Aberdeen

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Hawks vs. Falcons

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

 

