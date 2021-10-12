 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Davidson at Virginia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4

3 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4

7 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Washington

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria, Group F, Copenhagen, Denmark

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Third Round; WTA Round of 16

On Radio and Internet

 VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Montana State’s Tommy Mellott

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News