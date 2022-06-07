Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Idaho Falls Bandits at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 5 p.m.
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
6:10 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Houston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco OR Boston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
People are also reading…
10 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. Montenegro, Group G, Helsinki
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Hungary, Group C, Cesena, Italy
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at New York
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Seattle