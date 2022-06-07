 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Legion: Idaho Falls Bandits at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 5 p.m.

On TV

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

6:10 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Houston 

9 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Francisco OR Boston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Finland vs. Montenegro, Group G, Helsinki

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Hungary, Group C, Cesena, Italy

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coverage of the 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at New York

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Seattle

 

 

 

