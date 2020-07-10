Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Royals at Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV

BASKETBALL

TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, quarterfinal, noon, ESPN

TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 7 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

American Century Championship Golf: First round, 3 p.m., NBCSN

American Century Championship Golf: First round, 8 p.m. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

SOCCER

MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, 7 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, 9 a.m., TENNIS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Alsco 300, 6 p.m., FS1

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News