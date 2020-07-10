Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Royals at Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m., Dehler Park
On TV
BASKETBALL
TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, quarterfinal, noon, ESPN
TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 7 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
American Century Championship Golf: First round, 3 p.m., NBCSN
American Century Championship Golf: First round, 8 p.m. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, 9 a.m., TENNIS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Alsco 300, 6 p.m., FS1
