Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

GOLF

High school: Class B Division 1, at Malta

SOFTBALL

High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele

High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school boys: Billings Senior vs. Billings Central, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park

High school girls: Billings Senior vs. Billings Central, 3:30 p.m., Rose Park

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: City Meet, Daylis Stadium, girls pole vault starts at 3 p.m., running events and other field events start at 4 p.m. 

High school: Hardin Invitational, 3 p.m.

High school: 2C, at Lambert

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Detroit vs. Oakland, Detroit (Game 1)

5 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Seattle

7:40 p.m.

ROOT — Philadelphia at Seattle 

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 5

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

5 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 5

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 5

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5

 

