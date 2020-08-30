Local events
MOTORSPORTS
Jr. Thunder, Jr. Lightning, Box Gamblers, No-Box Gamblers, gates open at 8 a.m., racing starts at 9 a.m., weather permitting
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 11 a.m., TBS
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 2 p.m., ESPN2
MLB: Seattle at L.A. Angels, 2:10 p.m., MLBN and ROOT
MBL: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2 (Statcast AI Edition)
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, 11 a.m., ESPN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT
BULL RIDING
PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, 1 p.m. (taped), CBS
PBR: The WinStar World Casino & Resort Invitational, 6 p.m. (taped), CBSSN
CYCLING
Tour De France: Stage 2, 11 a.m., NBC
FOOTBALL
High school: Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio), 10 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship: Final round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 1 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, 4 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 4, 6 p.m., NBC
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 4 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN
GT: The British Championship, 10 a.m., CBSSN
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, 10 a.m., FS1
FIA World Rallycross: The World REX, 11 a.m., CBSSN
GT World Challenge: America Race 2, noon, CBSSN
IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group, 500, Race 2, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Moto America Superbike: Day 2, 4 p.m., FS1
Lucas Oil Off-Road Series: The pro Buggy and Pro 2, 5 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
MLS: LA FC at Seattle, 8 p.m., FS1
