Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Nighttime Hill Climb, BMC Grounds, 10-5 p.m.

RODEO

NRA/NWRA: Boulder

SOCCER

College men: Carroll at Montana State Billings, exhibition, 3 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Montana, exhibition, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana vs. College of Charleston, 11 a.m., at CofC Invitational, Charleston, S.C.

On TV

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA

5 p.m.

ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at NC State

11:30 a.m.

BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

2 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas

2 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati

NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants

6 p.m.

NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta

PARALYMPICS

7 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo

BULL RIDING

Noon

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli

5 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

10 a.m.

CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

Tags

