Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: Nighttime Hill Climb, BMC Grounds, 10-5 p.m.
RODEO
NRA/NWRA: Boulder
SOCCER
College men: Carroll at Montana State Billings, exhibition, 3 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Montana, exhibition, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana vs. College of Charleston, 11 a.m., at CofC Invitational, Charleston, S.C.
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, Plymouth, Wis.
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at UCLA
5 p.m.
ACCN — Bucknell at Wake Forest
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — South Carolina at NC State
11:30 a.m.
BTN — North Carolina at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Florida St. at Colorado
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), Canton, Ohio
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta
2 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas
2 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati
NFLN — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at NY Giants
6 p.m.
NBC — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta
PARALYMPICS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, Tokyo
BULL RIDING
Noon
CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli
5 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Seattle
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CBS — ISL: From Naples, Italy
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com