Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.
College women: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Columbus at Laurel, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Columbus at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: at Huntley Project, Sidney vs. Project 4 p.m.; Sidney vs. Billings West follows, followed by Project vs. West.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.
High school: Billings Central Quad
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
7 p.m.
SWX — Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College
CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
ESPNU — Washington at Colorado
PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara
ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Pepperdine
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson
4 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at NC State
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
5 p.m.
SWX — Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Boston
8 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
8 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
Noon
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM), and ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com