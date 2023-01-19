 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.

College women: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings, 7 p.m. 

High school boys: Columbus at Laurel, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Columbus at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: at Huntley Project, Sidney vs. Project 4 p.m.; Sidney vs. Billings West follows, followed by Project vs. West. 

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.

High school: Billings Central Quad

On TV 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

7 p.m.

SWX — Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College

CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Santa Clara

ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at Pepperdine

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson

4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at NC State

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

SWX — Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago vs. Detroit, Paris

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Boston

8 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

8 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 500m Women/Men Mixed Team Relay (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.

Noon

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Curling Semifinals Women, Lake Placid, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM), and ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

 

 

