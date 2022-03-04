Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, at Lacey, Wash.

College women: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

College women: Montana at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

College women: Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, at Lacey, Wash.

High school: Eastern AA at Belgrade

High school: Southern B, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Northern B, Cut Bank High School

High school: Southern C, Custer County High School, Miles City

High school: Eastern C, Sidney High School, Miles City

HOCKEY

High school: Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League Varsity High School State Tournament, Centennial Ice Arena, 8:30 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Toledo

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Colombia; Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Public Schools at the Eastern AA divisional, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings Public Schools at the Eastern AA divisional, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

