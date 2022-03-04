Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, at Lacey, Wash.
College women: Montana State at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
College women: Montana at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
College women: Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, at Lacey, Wash.
High school: Eastern AA at Belgrade
High school: Southern B, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Northern B, Cut Bank High School
High school: Southern C, Custer County High School, Miles City
High school: Eastern C, Sidney High School, Miles City
HOCKEY
High school: Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League Varsity High School State Tournament, Centennial Ice Arena, 8:30 a.m.
People are also reading…
On TV
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Toledo
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Richmond at St. Bonaventure
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
11 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Colombia; Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Public Schools at the Eastern AA divisional, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Billings Public Schools at the Eastern AA divisional, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com