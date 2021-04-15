 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

No events scheduled.

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at LSU

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1 

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 2

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta

11 a.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Baltimore

1 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota (games joined in progress)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City 

8 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Atlanta

8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Florida at Tampa Bay

5:30 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at St. Louis

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Draft

 

