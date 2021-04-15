Local events
No events scheduled.
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at LSU
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 2
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta
11 a.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Baltimore
1 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota (games joined in progress)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City
8 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Atlanta
8 p.m.
TNT — Boston at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Florida at Tampa Bay
5:30 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at St. Louis
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Draft
