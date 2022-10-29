Local Events
FOOTBALL
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.
College: Montana at Weber State, 1 p.m.
High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Libby at Laurel, 1 p.m.
RODEO
NRA: NRA Finals, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Central Washington at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon
High school boys: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, State AA championship, Fort Missoula, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Whitefish, State A championship, 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 5 p.m.
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m.
High school: 2B at Poplar
High school: 1C at Plentywood
High school: 2C at Dawson Community College
High school: 4C at Bridger
High school: 12C at Manhattan Christian
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
10:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
1:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
CBSSN — Boston College at UConn
ESPN — TCU at West Virginia
ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston
ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan
FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
1 p.m.
SWX — Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College
Montana CW — Montana at Weber State
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Illinois at Nebraska
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
CBS — Florida at Georgia
CBSSN — Temple at Navy
ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
FS1 — Oregon at California
2 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
4 p.m.
SWX — Eastern Oregon at Carroll
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at FAU
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.
NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall
PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan
ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.
ESPN — Stanford at UCLA
FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at Weber State, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Libby at Laurel, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Fairfield at Shepherd, 1 p.m. ycnsports.com
High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Cut Bank at Huntley Project, 1 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Red Lodge at Malta, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school: 8-Man playoffs, first round, Cascade at Joliet, fm99mtn.com (Stream 3)