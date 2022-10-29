 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

FOOTBALL

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m. 

College: Montana at Weber State, 1 p.m.

High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Libby at Laurel, 1 p.m. 

RODEO

NRA: NRA Finals, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

College women: Central Washington at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon

High school boys: Billings Senior at Missoula Hellgate, State AA championship, Fort Missoula, 2 p.m. 

High school girls: Billings Central at Whitefish, State A championship, 11 a.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 5 p.m. 

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m. 

High school: 2B at Poplar

High school: 1C at Plentywood

High school: 2C at Dawson Community College

High school: 4C at Bridger

High school: 12C at Manhattan Christian 

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

10:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

1:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Syracuse

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

CBSSN — Boston College at UConn

ESPN — TCU at West Virginia

ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston

ESPNU — Toledo at E. Michigan

FOX — Ohio St. at Penn St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

1 p.m.

SWX — Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College

Montana CW — Montana at Weber State

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Nebraska

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

CBS — Florida at Georgia

CBSSN — Temple at Navy

ESPN — Cincinnati at UCF

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Iowa

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

FS1 — Oregon at California

2 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Alabama at Arkansas St.

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

4 p.m.

SWX — Eastern Oregon at Carroll

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at FAU

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

NFLN — Coastal Carolina at Marshall

PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Colorado

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.

ESPN — Stanford at UCLA

FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern U. at Jackson St. (Taped)

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 2, Milton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — NY Rangers at Dallas

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at Weber State, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Libby at Laurel, 1 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Fairfield at Shepherd, 1 p.m. ycnsports.com

High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Cut Bank at Huntley Project, 1 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Class B playoffs, first round, Red Lodge at Malta, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school: 8-Man playoffs, first round, Cascade at Joliet, fm99mtn.com (Stream 3)

