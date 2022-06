Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs (2), 3:30 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel vs. Kalispell Lakers at Cloninger Classic, Helena, 10 a.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Battle of Omaha Tournament

Legion: Billings Royals at Colorado Tournament, Parker, Colorado

RODEO

NRA: Mission Mountain Rodeo, Polson

NRA: Big Timber Rodeo, Big Timber

PRCA: Little Big Horn Stampede, Hardin

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: Mountain States Modified Tour, Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycle, Sportsman, Pro, Super Pro, Top Gun, 11 a.m.

On TV

3ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

6 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

2 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta

8 p.m.

ROOT or FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship, Harrison, N.J.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

6 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Billings Mustangs (2), 3:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

