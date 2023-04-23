Local Events

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's (DH), 1 and 4 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Gillette, Wyo., 10 a.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets vs. Sheridan, Wyo. (2 p.m.), and Cheyenne, Wyo. (noon), in Sheridan

TRIATHLON

College women: MSU Billings at Black Hills State (S.D.)

On TV

Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

11 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)

BOWLING

10 a.m.

FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

BULL RIDING

11 a.m.

CBS — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Noon

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

1 p.m.

ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, First Round

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Louisville, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

10:30 a.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Alabama

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA

5 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Auburn, Ala.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

Noon

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Fayetteville, Ark.

CYCLING

7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The La Fleche Wallonne, Herve to Huy, 120.6 miles, Belgium

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liege-Bastogne-Liege, 160.6 miles, Belgium

GOLF

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Basel, Switzerland

MLB BASEBALL

10:05 a.m.

PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4

5 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4

7 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna

USFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

5 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Canton, Ohio

XFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Arlington

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle