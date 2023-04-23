Local Events
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's (DH), 1 and 4 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Gillette, Wyo., 10 a.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets vs. Sheridan, Wyo. (2 p.m.), and Cheyenne, Wyo. (noon), in Sheridan
TRIATHLON
College women: MSU Billings at Black Hills State (S.D.)
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
11 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J. (Taped)
BOWLING
10 a.m.
FOX — PBA: The WSOB PBA World Championship Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
BULL RIDING
11 a.m.
CBS — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Championship Round, Everett, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
ESPNU — Purdue at Maryland
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Noon
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
1 p.m.
ESPNU — S. Illinois at Indiana St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, First Round
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Louisville, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Alabama
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA
5 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Tennessee
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Auburn, Ala.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
Noon
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Fayetteville, Ark.
CYCLING
7 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The La Fleche Wallonne, Herve to Huy, 120.6 miles, Belgium
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Liege-Bastogne-Liege, 160.6 miles, Belgium
GOLF
11 a.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
10:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — Colorado at Philadelphia
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 4
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 4
5 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 4
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 4
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 4
7 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Houston at New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta United
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna
USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
5 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan vs. Philadelphia, Canton, Ohio
XFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Arlington
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vegas at Seattle