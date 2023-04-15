Local Events
BASEBALL
College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings (DH), noon and 3 p.m., at Dehler Park
BULL RIDING
PBR: PBR Wrangler Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires, 6:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Western Washington (DH), 1 and 3 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, noon
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 10 a.m.
People are also reading…
High school: Havre at Lockwood, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Skyview, Billings West vs. Belgrade, 10 a.m., Pioneer Park
High school: Billings Central at Cut Bank Invitational
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, Day 2
High school: Billings Invitational, 9 a.m., West High School
On TV
AHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)
BOWLING
12:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
SECN — Georgia at Florida
COLLEGE BOWLING
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio
Noon
ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.
BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California Spring Game: From Los Angeles
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.
ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh
Noon
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Olney, Md.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
Noon
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit
2 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle (7:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
11:10 a.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1
ESPN2 — Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1
4 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
12:45 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis
5:30 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
ABC — Vegas at Houston
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio