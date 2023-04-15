Local Events

BASEBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings (DH), noon and 3 p.m., at Dehler Park

BULL RIDING

PBR: PBR Wrangler Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires, 6:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Western Washington (DH), 1 and 3 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, noon

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Lockwood, 10 a.m.

High school: Havre at Lockwood, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Skyview, Billings West vs. Belgrade, 10 a.m., Pioneer Park

High school: Billings Central at Cut Bank Invitational

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, Day 2

High school: Billings Invitational, 9 a.m., West High School

On TV

AHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)

BOWLING

12:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

SECN — Georgia at Florida

COLLEGE BOWLING

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.

BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California Spring Game: From Los Angeles

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh

Noon

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Olney, Md.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

Noon

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit

2 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle (7:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

11:10 a.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1

ESPN2 — Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

12:45 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City

SWIMMING

10 a.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria

USFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis

5:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham

XFL FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ABC — Vegas at Houston

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio