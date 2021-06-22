 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Legion: Laurel at Billings Blue Jays (2), 5 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — College World Series: Tennessee vs. Texas, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m. 

MLBN — Cincinnati at Minnesota

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

ROOT — Colorado at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery, New York

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 5

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News