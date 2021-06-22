Local events
BASEBALL
Legion: Laurel at Billings Blue Jays (2), 5 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — College World Series: Tennessee vs. Texas, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Virginia, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Minnesota
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
ROOT — Colorado at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery, New York
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montréal at Vegas, Game 5
