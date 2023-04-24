Local Events
GOLF
College men and women: GNAC Championships, Day 1, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
TENNIS
High school: Miles City vs. Billings Senior, Billings West 2 p.m., Pioneer Park
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Tennessee
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4
5:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4
8 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta