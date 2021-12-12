 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled. 

On TV

BIATHLON

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m. 

BTN — Merrimack at Indiana

ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. South Carolina

FS1 — Colgate at St. John's

Noon

BTN — Purdue vs. NC State

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton

1 p.m.

ABC — Villanova at Baylor

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Florida vs. Maryland

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at USC

5 p.m.

ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville

SECN — Florida St. at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN — Maryland at South Carolina

PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St.

SECN — New Orleans at Auburn

3 p.m.

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas

5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City

2:05 p.m.

FOX — Detroit at Denver

2:25 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Tampa Bay

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m. 

Altitude — Florida at Colorado

7 p.m.

ROOT — Minnesota at Vegas

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

11 a.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)

SPEED SKATING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped) 

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News