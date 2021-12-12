Local events
No local events scheduled.
On TV
BIATHLON
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
5 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Merrimack at Indiana
ESPN2 — Florida St. vs. South Carolina
FS1 — Colgate at St. John's
Noon
BTN — Purdue vs. NC State
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton
1 p.m.
ABC — Villanova at Baylor
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Florida vs. Maryland
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at USC
5 p.m.
ACCN — Monmouth at Pittsburgh
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville
SECN — Florida St. at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN — Maryland at South Carolina
PAC-12N — Boise St. at Washington St.
SECN — New Orleans at Auburn
3 p.m.
SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas
5 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Wisconsin
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Kansas City
2:05 p.m.
FOX — Detroit at Denver
2:25 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Tampa Bay
6:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Altitude — Florida at Colorado
7 p.m.
ROOT — Minnesota at Vegas
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
11 a.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)
SPEED SKATING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped)