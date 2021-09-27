Local events
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Colorado
8:10 p.m.
ROOT — Oakland at Seattle
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Montréal
