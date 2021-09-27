 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark

On TV

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Colorado

8:10 p.m.

ROOT — Oakland at Seattle

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Montréal

 

 

 

 

