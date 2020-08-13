You have permission to edit this article.
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

On TV

AUTO RACING

Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 6 a.m., FS2

Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 11 a.m., FS2

BASEBALL

MLB: Washington at NY Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN

MLB: Baltimore at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., FOX

MLB: San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., TNT

NBA Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN

WNBA: Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT

GOLF

LPGA: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 5 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 9 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., noon, TGC

U.S. Amateur: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 5 p.m., TGC

Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m., TGC

HOCKEY

NHL: Eastern Conference First Round, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Western Conference First Round, Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Eastern Conference First Round, Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Western Conference First Round, Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2

TENNIS

Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

