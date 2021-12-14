Local events
WRESTLING
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 6 p.m.
High school: Billings Central Quadrangular No. 1, 5 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — SE Louisiana at Louisville
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina
SECN — Northwestern St. at LSU
6 p.m.
ACCN — SC State at Duke
BTN — Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota
FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Santa Clara at Boise St.
ESPN — Alabama at Memphis
ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas
SECN — North Alabama at Auburn
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at New York
8 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Portland
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds