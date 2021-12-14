 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

WRESTLING

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 6 p.m.

High school: Billings Central Quadrangular No. 1, 5 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — SE Louisiana at Louisville

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina

SECN — Northwestern St. at LSU

6 p.m.

ACCN — SC State at Duke

BTN — Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota

FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Santa Clara at Boise St.

ESPN — Alabama at Memphis

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas

SECN — North Alabama at Auburn

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at New York

8 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Portland

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds

 

 

