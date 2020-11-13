Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA semifinals, Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Class AA semifinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: State A at Sidney
High school: State B at Shelby
High school: State C at Malta
On TV
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash The Beast, World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College: Florida Atlantic at Florida International, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1
College: East Carolina at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
The Masters, second round, 11 a.m.., ESPN
HOCKEY
College men: Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
College women: ACC Tournament, Duke vs. Florida State, semifinals, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
College women: SEC Tournament, Louisiana State vs. Alabama, first round, 5 p.m., SECN
College women: ACC Tournament, Virginia vs. North Carolina, semifinals, 6 p.m., ACCN
College women: SEC Tournament, Florida vs. Kentucky, first round, 7:30 p.m., SECN
TENNIS
Sofia ATP Semifinal 2, 9 a.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Kentucky at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SECN
College women: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPNU
On the Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA semifinals, Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Class AA semifinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m. KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Joliet matches at the State B tournament at Shelby, FM99mtn.com (Stream 2)
