Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

FOOTBALL 

High school: Class AA semifinals, Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium 

High school: Class AA semifinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL 

High school: State A at Sidney 

High school: State B at Shelby 

High school: State C at Malta

On TV

BULL RIDING

PBR: Unleash The Beast, World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College: Florida Atlantic at Florida International, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1

College: East Carolina at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

The Masters, second round, 11 a.m.., ESPN

HOCKEY

College men: Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

College women: ACC Tournament, Duke vs. Florida State, semifinals, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

College women: SEC Tournament, Louisiana State vs. Alabama, first round, 5 p.m., SECN

College women: ACC Tournament, Virginia vs. North Carolina, semifinals, 6 p.m., ACCN

College women: SEC Tournament, Florida vs. Kentucky, first round, 7:30 p.m., SECN

TENNIS

Sofia ATP Semifinal 2, 9 a.m., TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Kentucky at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SECN

College women: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPNU

On the Internet

FOOTBALL 

High school: Class AA semifinals, Bozeman at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com 

High school: Class AA semifinals, Billings Senior at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m. KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Joliet matches at the State B tournament at Shelby, FM99mtn.com (Stream 2)

 

