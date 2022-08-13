 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.

RODEO

NRA: Madison County Fair & Rodeo, Twin Bridges

NRA: Darby's Wild West Rodeo, Darby

PRCA: Bozeman Stampede

PRCA: Missoula Stampede

PRCA: Cascade Pro Rodeo

GOLF

Amateur: Montana State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship, Marias Valley, Shelby

On TV  

AUTO RACING

People are also reading…

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

1 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

Noon

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

4 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN —  Atlanta at Miami 

2 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay 

5 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at Boston 

8 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at LA Angels 

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago

2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford

12:30 p.m.

ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals

1 p.m.

CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals 

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News