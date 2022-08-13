Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.
RODEO
NRA: Madison County Fair & Rodeo, Twin Bridges
NRA: Darby's Wild West Rodeo, Darby
PRCA: Bozeman Stampede
PRCA: Missoula Stampede
PRCA: Cascade Pro Rodeo
GOLF
Amateur: Montana State Men's Mid-Amateur Championship, Marias Valley, Shelby
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Playoffs, Round of 10, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Junior-Welterweights), Las Vegas
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Calgary
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
SECN — Drake's Big Blue Bahamas: Carleton University (Ottawa, Ontario) vs. Kentucky, Nassau, Bahamas
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
1 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
NBC — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Noon
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Austria, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
4 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
8 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Germany, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Welterweights & Heavyweights, Cardiff, Wales
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, San Diego
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (Bantamweights), San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Miami
2 p.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at LA Angels
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at Chicago
2 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo
5 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Denver
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester City
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brentford
12:30 p.m.
ABC — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at FC Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. New Zealand, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Spain, Group A, San José, Costa Rica
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Unified Cup: Finals, Detroit (Taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
1 p.m.
CBSSN — USTA Billie Jean King Girls 18-U National Championships: Semifinals, San Diego
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com