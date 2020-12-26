 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

No local events scheduled.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Houston at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ABC

College men: Kentucky at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN

College men: Ohio State at Northwestern, noon, FS1

College men: Virginia vs. Gonzaga, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m., CBS

College men: Indiana at Illinois, 2 p.m., FS1

College men: Texas Southern at Louisiana State, 3 p.m., SECN

NBA: Atlanta at Memphis, 3 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Philadelphia at NY Knicks, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Houston at Portland, 8 p.m., NBATV

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Alantez Fox vs. Marcos Hernandez (Super Middleweights), 4 p.m., FS1

PBC Fight Night: David O. Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski (Super Middleweights), 6 p.m., FOX

FOOTBALL

College: First Responder Bowl: Texas (San Antonio) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), Dallas, 1:30 p.m., ABC

NFL: Tampa Bay at Detroit, 11 a.m., NFLN

College: LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala., 1:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL: San Francisco at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., Amazon Prime and TWITCH

Colllege: Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL: Miami at Las Vegas, 6:15 p.m., NFLN

SOCCER 

Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 1 p.m., NBCSN-

