Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m. 

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m .

High school: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

College women: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Lone Peak, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 5 p.m. 

High school girls: Lockwood at Lone Peak, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU

ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2

2:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1

5 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com or KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

