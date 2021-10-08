Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m .
High school: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
College women: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Lone Peak, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Lone Peak, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain at Montana Western, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU
ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2
2:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1
5 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com or KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com